Man gets death for raping and murdering 4-year-old girl

Bahraich (UP): A local court here on Monday sentenced a 22-year-old man death for the rape and killing of a four-and-a-half-year-old girl earlier in the year.

Special Additional District and Session Judge POCSO court Deep Kant Mani also fined him Rs 1.1 lakh, government counsel Sant Pratap Singh said.

Singh said that Rajesh alias Lala of a village under Kaiserganj Police Station had raped a girl on February 21.

Her body was found in a sugarcane field near the village and Rajesh was arrested in the matter on suspicion, Singh said.

Police in their investigation found Rajesh’s brother Kallu had helped him in the crime. Kallu is still absconding.

The court has ordered that the entire amount of the fine be given to the mother of the victim.