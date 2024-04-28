Man gets life imprisonment for killing wife 15 years ago

Thane: Nearly 15 years after a man killed his wife by setting her ablaze, a court in Maharashtra’s Thane district has sentenced him to life imprisonment.

Additional Sessions Judge, Kalyan court, RG Waghmare, convicted Keshav Aatmaram Jadhav (55) on April 25 and also imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 on him.

A copy of the order was made available on Sunday.

The judge noted that the prosecution has successfully proved all the charges against the accused beyond reasonable doubt for which he needs to be convicted and sentenced.

Additional public prosecutors Sanjay Gosawi and Kadambini Khandagale told the court that the accused, a resident of Lasunpada in Asangaon area of Thane district, did not do any work while his wife used to sell garlic by going from door-to-door.

The accused was a habitual drinker. He would demand money from his wife and also beat her up frequently.

On June 17, 2009, the accused came home in an inebriated state and demanded money from the victim, then aged 35.

When the woman refused to give him the money, he beat her up severely.

Fed up of their daily quarrels, the victim doused herself in kerosene in a bid to end her life. Her husband then threw a burning matchstick on her and set her ablaze, the prosecution said.

The victim, who suffered severe burns, was rushed to a hospital where she died during treatment, the prosecution told the court.

The court said after realisation of the fine imposed on the accused, Rs 9,000 be paid to the three children of the deceased towards compensation.

A total of five prosecution witnesses were examined to prove the charges against the accused, Shahapur police station constable Vilas Shimpi said.