Man held for harassing teenage girl in Thane district

Thane: Police in Maharashtra’s Thane district have arrested a 25-year-old man for allegedly sexually harassing a teenage girl and manhandling her parents, an official said on Friday.

Accused Sagar Wagh had been stalking the 14-year-old girl since July, despite her parents asking him to stay away from their daughter.

On Thursday, Wagh entered the girl’s house in the Bhiwandi area when she was alone and touched her inappropriately.

When the girl’s parents went to Wagh’s home to inform his family about the crime, he pushed them, the police official said.

Based on a complaint by the teen’s mother, police booked Wagh for sexual harassment, stalking and voluntarily causing hurt under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, said senior inspector Bharat Kamath of the Narpoli police station. PTI COR