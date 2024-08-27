Man held for repeatedly raping, beating up 13-year-old neighbour in Thane district

Thane: A man has been arrested for allegedly repeatedly raping his 13-year-old neighbour and beating her up in Maharashtra’s Thane district, police said on Tuesday.

The police on Monday arrested the 28-year-old accused, a resident of the New Azad Nagar locality in Bhiwandi, an official said.

The accused befriended the girl and started visiting her family frequently. When the girl’s parents were away for work, he came to her house and allegedly forced her to enter into a physical relationship with him by promising to marry her, he said.

The abuse began in May, and on Monday, when the girl refused to give in to his advances, the accused beat her up and threatened her, the official said.

Based on a complaint lodged by the girl, a case was registered against the accused under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, he said.