Manish Sisodia Files Nomination for Delhi Assembly Elections: Here Are the Details

New Delhi: Manish Sisodia, former Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidate for the Jangpura Assembly constituency, filed his nomination papers on Thursday for the upcoming Delhi Legislative Assembly elections.

Addressing the public after the nomination filing, Sisodia expressed confidence in the continued support of the people of Delhi, particularly the residents of Jangpura.

Manish Sisodia Seeks Continued Support for AAP’s Vision of Progress

“I have filed my nomination today from Jangpura, hoping to receive the same unwavering support that Arvind Kejriwal’s team has enjoyed for the past decade,” Sisodia stated, underscoring the positive changes brought about by the AAP government over the years.

He emphasized his commitment to the welfare of Jangpura residents, pledging to assist them in their moments of happiness and sorrow while working towards the advancement of the education and health sectors in the region.

Sisodia Highlights AAP’s Welfare Schemes

Sisodia, a prominent figure in the AAP, took pride in the policies implemented by the Kejriwal-led government, noting that they had significantly improved the lives of Delhi’s citizens.

“Kejriwal has a clear vision for the city’s future, which has translated into real change on the ground,” he added.

He also highlighted the party’s initiatives like the Mahila Samman Yojana (Women’s Welfare Scheme), Sanjeevani Yojana (Health Insurance Scheme), and Pujari-Granthi Samman Yojana (Priest and Granthi Welfare Scheme), which he claimed had brought about positive transformations in Delhi.

Also Read | Delhi Liquor Policy Case: Centre Approves ED Prosecution of Kejriwal and Sisodia

Sisodia Takes a Dig at BJP Over ‘No CM Face’

In a direct attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Manish Sisodia called the party “a factory of lies” and challenged them to announce a Chief Ministerial candidate for the upcoming Delhi elections.

“The BJP should first decide on who their CM face is, instead of focusing on misleading the public,” Sisodia said, mocking the lack of a clear leadership figure from the opposition party.

Sisodia’s Roadshow and Spiritual Blessings Before Filing Nomination

Ahead of the nomination filing, Sisodia led a massive roadshow with AAP supporters flocking to cheer him on. The vibrant procession saw party flags and posters of Sisodia being waved by the enthusiastic crowd. Prior to the roadshow, Sisodia visited the ancient Angoori Temple in Kilokari to seek divine blessings for his electoral journey.

Sisodia Shifts from Patparganj to Jangpura Constituency

In a surprising move, AAP has fielded Manish Sisodia from Jangpura, rather than his traditional stronghold of Patparganj.

Sisodia will be competing against BJP candidate Tarvinder Singh Marwah and Congress nominee Farhad Suri in this key constituency. The decision to shift Sisodia’s candidature was seen as a strategic maneuver by the party to consolidate its position across Delhi’s diverse Assembly constituencies.

Delhi Elections 2025: AAP Aims for a Third Consecutive Term

Delhi’s 2025 Legislative Assembly elections are set to take place on February 5, with vote counting scheduled for February 8. AAP is determined to secure a third consecutive term in office, having dominated the Delhi Assembly elections with 67 seats in 2015 and 62 seats in 2020.

The BJP, which saw an increase in its seat count from 3 in 2015 to 8 in 2020, is now focused on expanding its influence in Delhi. Meanwhile, Congress is seeking a comeback after a poor performance in the previous two elections, failing to win any seats.

As the election day draws closer, the political battleground in Delhi intensifies, with AAP, BJP, and Congress each vying for control of the national capital’s legislature. Manish Sisodia’s nomination and campaign underscore AAP’s continuing push for reform, progress, and welfare for Delhi’s residents.