Dr. Manmohan Singh Played Pivotal Role in Strengthening US-India Relations, Says USIBC

Washington: The US-India Business Council (USIBC) expressed deep condolences following the passing of former Indian Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh, highlighting his significant contributions to strengthening the relationship between the United States and India.

Dr. Singh, who passed away at the age of 92, is remembered for his instrumental role in modernizing and elevating bilateral ties between the two countries.

The USIBC, which represents hundreds of leading global companies operating in the US, India, and the Indo-Pacific, issued a statement acknowledging Dr. Singh’s key role as an architect of the modern US-India relationship.

The council emphasized that his leadership significantly transformed the strategic, economic, and technological alignment between the two democracies.

Dr. Singh’s Legacy in US-India Relations

Dr. Manmohan Singh’s tenure as Prime Minister marked a period of profound change in US-India relations. His efforts to steer both nations toward greater cooperation were pivotal in shaping their contemporary relationship.

According to USIBC President Ambassador (ret.) Atul Keshap, Dr. Singh’s leadership in elevating US-India ties was crucial, particularly through the landmark India-US Civil Nuclear Agreement in 2008, which was a transformative achievement for both countries.

The civil nuclear agreement not only broke India’s long-standing nuclear isolation but also paved the way for increased cooperation in energy, technology, and defense. Dr. Singh’s role in securing this deal positioned India as a responsible nuclear power in the eyes of the global community and helped improve its diplomatic relationships with several major countries, including the US, Japan, France, Germany, and Australia.

Ambassador Keshap further acknowledged Dr. Singh’s gentle yet clear leadership style, which made him well-respected by both American and Indian leaders. His contributions to fostering diplomatic, economic, and technological convergence between the two countries will be remembered with honor and fondness.

Impact of Dr. Singh’s Leadership on India’s Global Standing

Dr. Singh’s tenure as Prime Minister also saw significant economic transformations in India, most notably the liberalization of the Indian economy in 1991.

This marked a turning point in India’s post-independence history, opening the country to global markets and propelling it onto the world stage as a major economic player. Dr. Singh’s economic reforms laid the foundation for India’s rapid growth and development over the following decades.

In addition to his economic and diplomatic accomplishments, Dr. Singh’s leadership helped to position India as an emerging global power, capable of influencing international policy and engaging in multilateral partnerships.

His steady and visionary approach to governance earned him respect across the political spectrum and from foreign leaders, making him one of the most influential figures in modern Indian history.

US-India Business Council’s Tribute

The USIBC, which was established in 1975 at the initiative of both the US and Indian governments, has been at the forefront of promoting business and industry ties between the two countries.

The council recognized Dr. Singh as a visionary leader whose policies fostered closer economic integration and created new opportunities for businesses and investors in both nations.

In their tribute, the USIBC’s Chair, President, Managing Director, and member companies extended their heartfelt condolences to Dr. Singh’s family and the people of India. They underscored his lasting impact on US-India relations and noted that his legacy would continue to shape the trajectory of bilateral ties for years to come.