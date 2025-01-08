Manoj Muntashir Shukla and ‘Skyforce’ Controversy: Lyricist Finally Receives Credit

Makers Correct the Oversight

Mumbai: The creators of the upcoming film Skyforce have rectified their mistake by adding lyricist Manoj Muntashir Shukla’s name to the credits for the song Maaye. The corrected credits were shared on social media, with the makers acknowledging Manoj’s contribution in the caption.

Manoj’s Warning to the Makers

Earlier, Manoj had issued a strong warning to the makers, including Jio Studios, Maddock Films, and Saregama Global, after his name was omitted from the song credits. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Manoj expressed his disappointment, calling the exclusion an “utter disrespect for the craft and fraternity.”

In his post, he wrote:

“Please note @jiostudios, @MaddockFilms, @saregamaglobal, this song is not just sung and composed but also written by someone who has given all his blood and sweat to it. Removing writers’ names from the opening credits shows utter disrespect for the craft and fraternity by the makers.”

He further warned, “If it’s not corrected immediately, including the main song releasing tomorrow, I am going to disown the song and make sure my voice is heard by the law of the land. Shame.”

Manoj Muntashir: A Polarising Figure

Manoj is no stranger to controversies. He faced significant backlash for his work on the Prabhas-starrer Adipurush, which was criticized universally. Accepting responsibility, he apologized for the errors in the film’s writing.

Earlier, his song Teri Mitti from Kesari lost the Best Lyrics award to Apna Time Aayega from Gully Boy, sparking debates and disappointment among fans.

Skyforce and Its Cast

The film Skyforce stars Akshay Kumar, Veer Pahariya, Sara Ali Khan, and Nimrat Kaur. With the controversy resolved, the movie and its music can now focus on connecting with audiences.