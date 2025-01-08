Pakistan Tour ‘A New Opportunity’ for Windies; Coley and Co Eye First Series Win Since 1990

A Historic Challenge

Islamabad: The West Indies are gearing up for a two-match Test series against Pakistan, starting January 17 in Karachi. This series represents a significant opportunity for the Caribbean side to break a decades-long drought, as their last Test series win in Pakistan came in November 1990. Since that triumph, the best they’ve managed is a draw in Multan in 2006, with Pakistan often asserting dominance in home conditions.

Low Stakes in the WTC

This series is part of the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) cycle but carries little weight in terms of qualification. Both teams sit at the bottom of the standings, with Pakistan ranked eighth and West Indies ninth.

Coley’s Farewell and New Beginnings

For Test coach Andre Coley, this series marks the end of his tenure as Daren Sammy prepares to take over. Coley views it as a platform to solidify a consistent brand of cricket for the team.

“It’s a new series, a new opportunity. Once you play a series or a match, there’s an opportunity in itself,” Coley told ESPNcricinfo.

Coley stressed that the focus is not on creating history but on building consistency:

“It’s about using the learnings from 2024 and that consistency that was inserted over the last 12 months, being more set around the brand of cricket we want to play.”

Learning from Challenging Conditions

Coley highlighted the value of testing skills in varied environments, stating, “When you talk about Test cricket, it’s not only the opposition’s skill that provides tests, but the different conditions, environments, and game situations. That’s why you want to play at this level and in this format.”

Key Moments from 2024

The West Indies’ standout moment of 2024 was their eight-run victory over Australia in Brisbane, driven by a strong bowling performance led by Shamar Joseph. However, batting inconsistency has prevented the team from capitalizing on such achievements.

Bowling Strengths and Challenges

Coley praised the efforts of bowlers like Jayden Seales, Alzarri Joseph, Kemar Roach, Gudakesh Motie, and Jomel Warrican. Despite the absence of Seales and Joseph, Anderson Phillip and spinner Kevin Sinclair offer depth. With spin-friendly conditions expected in Karachi and Multan, Motie and Warrican are anticipated to play key roles.

Batting: A Need for Consistency

The coach acknowledged moments of brilliance from batters, such as Kavem Hodge’s maiden century and Alick Athanaze’s near-misses, but emphasized the importance of sustained performance.

“It’s time, going forward in 2025, for the batsmen… to translate their skills into consistent performances,” Coley stated.

Preparing for Pakistan

To acclimate to local conditions, the West Indies will play a three-day tour game in Islamabad starting January 10. The first Test will begin in Karachi on January 17, followed by the second in Multan on January 25.

Aiming for Momentum

While the series outcome may not significantly impact the WTC standings, it presents an opportunity for the West Indies to boost morale, build momentum, and lay the groundwork for future success.