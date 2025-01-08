Somy Ali: My Baby Girl Will Be from a Village in India, Will Be Named Malala Ali

Mumbai: Former actress Somy Ali has expressed her desire to adopt a baby girl from a village in India, revealing she plans to name her Malala Ali.

Reflecting on Past Choices

Somy opened up about her personal journey, explaining why she never pursued settling down or having children earlier. She attributed this to a “nonsensical teenager’s crush” and the disillusionment that followed.

“It was a deranged addiction based on a fairytale idea of hope, stemming from my subconscious and influenced by external pressures. Over time, I realized that these dreams have a shelf life, much like the metaphorical death of ‘Bulund,’” she said.

Somy highlighted how her return to Miami led her to pursue education fervently, enabling her to learn from her mistakes and channel her energy into meaningful work.

The Birth of No More Tears

In 2006, Somy founded No More Tears, a non-profit organization dedicated to saving lives.

“From 2006 to 2025, we have saved 50,438 lives globally. The organization became my oxygen and my purpose,” she said, emphasizing her passion for the cause over personal accolades.

Plans for Adoption

Somy revealed that she intends to adopt an infant girl from India, a country deeply connected to her heritage.

“Even when I lived there from 1990 to 1998, it was Bombay to us. My grandparents and father were born there. They were all Hindu until the partition altered our identities.”

On Borders and Shared Cultures

Somy spoke passionately about the shared cultural ties between India and Pakistan.

“A border for what? We play cricket, enjoy the same food, and my mother, with origins in Iraq, grew up in Pakistan loving Amitabh Bachchan, Rekha, and Rajesh Khanna. My father, a filmmaker, introduced actors like Javed Sheikh, who later featured in Om Shanti Om.”

She emphasized that art and music transcend borders and foster unity.

“Craft, skills, and music are color-blind. My baby Malala will grow up watching Hindi movies and cherishing our shared heritage.”

A Vision for the Future

Somy expressed her hope for a world that moves beyond political divides, citing inspirational figures like Nelson Mandela and Sonu Sood.

“My goal is for Malala to grow up in a world that understands it’s not the civilians who create hatred but the politicians. Through her, I aim to show that we can create change, not just geographically but ideologically.”

In closing, Somy shared her vision for Malala’s future: