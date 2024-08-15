MANUU Celebrates Independence Day

Hyderabad: Prof. Syed Ainul Hasan, Vice-Chancellor, Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU) today unfurled the tricolour at University campus on the 78th Independence Day celebration.

Prof. Ainul Hasan in his message said Independence is not merely a slogan, not just a word to be translated rather it is to feel. This freedom may have been a disaster for the British Raj but for the patriots this freedom was an achievement that brought some voices.

Recalling the names of the freedom fighters like Bhagat Singh, Rajguru, Moulvi Muhammad Baqir, Gandhiji and Maulana Azad, he advised to keep this freedom with us till our last breath.

The Vice-Chancellor also distributed certificates & medals to MANUU NCC Cadets who have passed the NCC ‘B’ examination conducted by Directorate of AP & Telangana NCC. Prof. Mohammad Fariyad announced the names of the cadets and informed that total 23 cadets appeared and all of them passed the exam.

Students presented National Anthem and patriotic songs on the occasion under the supervision of Mr. Meraj Ahmad, Cultural Coordinator and Dr. Shaikh Wasim, Associate Professor.

Earlier, MANUU Sub-Unit NCC cadets presented guard of honour. Prof. Ishtiaque Ahmed, Registrar and Prof. Mohammed Abdul Azeem, Proctor accompanied the Vice-Chancellor during the Parade.

Lieutenant Mohd. Abdul Mujeeb, Associate NCC Officer supervised the parade preparation of MANUU NCC cadets.

Dr. Mohd. Mustafa Ali, PRO I/c convened the programme and proposed vote of thanks. Instructional Media Centre of MANUU live streamed the programme on IMC MANUU youtube channel.

The faculty members, officers, staff and large number of students attended the programme.