Telangana

Maoists Launch Attack on CRPF Camp in Telangana

In a sudden assault, Maoists targeted a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) camp in Bhadradri Kothagudem district, Telangana. The attack occurred in the Pasuguppa area, where the CRPF camp is located amidst dense forest.

Abdul Wasi26 September 2024 - 12:08
Hyderabad: In a sudden assault, Maoists targeted a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) camp in Bhadradri Kothagudem district, Telangana. The attack occurred in the Pasuguppa area, where the CRPF camp is located amidst dense forest.

Following the unexpected attack, security forces heightened their alertness, leading to an intense gun battle that lasted approximately 30 minutes between the Maoists and CRPF personnel. As of now, police officials have not released any official statements regarding casualties or injuries on either side.

In the aftermath of the encounter, the authorities have declared the Charla mandal a high-alert zone, ramping up security measures in the area. Officials are closely monitoring the situation and have initiated operations to track down the Maoist militants involved in the attack.

Security forces remain on high alert as they work to assess the aftermath of the incident and ensure the safety of the region.

