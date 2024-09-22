Social Media

Mark Zuckerberg and John Cena’s “Fight” Video Goes Viral

These action-packed scenes were filmed from the participants' point of view using smart glasses, which has captivated fans and sparked widespread interest.

California: A behind-the-scenes video of Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg filming an advertisement with WWE superstar John Cena has gone viral on social media. The video, shared on Instagram, features Zuckerberg alongside Cena, singer Benson Boone, and filmmaker Matthew Vaughn.

The high-energy video showcases intense action scenes, recorded using Ray-Ban smart glasses, as part of Meta’s renewed partnership with the brand. In the clip, Zuckerberg can be seen getting knocked into the air by a punch from Cena and engaging in a sword fight with Boone.

