Business

Markets Decline Amid Foreign Fund Outflows and Weak Global Trends

"Indian markets opened lower as Sensex and Nifty declined due to foreign fund outflows and weak global trends. Explore key stock movements and market analysis."

Abdul Wasi30 December 2024 - 10:07
Markets Decline Amid Foreign Fund Outflows and Weak Global Trends
Markets Decline Amid Foreign Fund Outflows and Weak Global Trends

Mumbai: Indian stock markets opened on a negative note on Monday as the benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty, registered declines due to continued foreign fund outflows and weak trends in global markets.

Sensex and Nifty Performance in Early Trade

  • Sensex: The 30-share BSE benchmark Sensex fell by 142.26 points, opening at 78,556.81.
  • Nifty: The NSE Nifty dropped 48.35 points, trading at 23,765.05.
SENSEX 4 2 Markets Decline Amid Foreign Fund Outflows and Weak Global Trends

This decline follows a modest gain in the previous session, reflecting the ongoing volatility in the markets.

Key Movers: Stocks in Focus

Among the 30 blue-chip stocks, several laggards and gainers were noted:

Top Losers:

  • Infosys
  • Mahindra & Mahindra
  • HCL Technologies
  • Titan
  • Power Grid
  • Tech Mahindra
  • Kotak Mahindra Bank
  • Tata Motors

These stocks dragged down the indices, reflecting concerns over sectoral performance and external pressures.

Top Gainers:

  • Adani Ports
  • Zomato
  • UltraTech Cement
  • ITC

The gains in these stocks provided some relief to the declining indices but were insufficient to offset the broader market’s downward trend.

Foreign Fund Outflows Continue

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) have been offloading equities, contributing to the market’s weakness. On Friday, FIIs sold equities worth Rs 1,323.29 crore, as per exchange data. This consistent selling pressure highlights investor caution amid global uncertainties.

Global market trends have played a significant role in influencing the performance of Indian indices:

  • Asian Markets: Tokyo, Shanghai, and Hong Kong traded lower, while Seoul showed a positive trend.
  • US Markets: Wall Street ended in negative territory on Friday, reflecting concerns over economic outlooks and rising interest rates.
  • Oil Prices: The global oil benchmark, Brent crude, witnessed a marginal increase of 0.07%, trading at USD 74.22 per barrel.

Also Read | Indian Stock Market Closes Flat Amid Range-Bound Trading, Eyes on Q3 Results

Previous Session Recap

On Friday, Indian markets saw a modest recovery:

  • Sensex: Gained 226.59 points or 0.29%, closing at 78,699.07.
  • Nifty: Increased by 63.20 points or 0.27%, ending at 23,813.40.

This recovery was short-lived as renewed selling pressure and weak global cues led to Monday’s decline.

Market Outlook and Analysis

The market’s recent performance reflects a combination of domestic and international factors:

  1. Foreign Fund Outflows: Persistent selling by FIIs underscores concerns over global economic uncertainties, inflationary pressures, and geopolitical risks.
  2. Global Cues: Weakness in Asian and US markets has a cascading effect on Indian indices.
  3. Sectoral Trends: Tech and auto sectors faced significant pressure, while select stocks in ports and cement showed resilience.
  4. Oil Prices: Although Brent crude prices remained stable, fluctuations in energy costs continue to impact global and domestic market sentiment.

Expert Insights

Market experts suggest cautious optimism, with a focus on sectors showing resilience. The ongoing foreign fund outflows and global market trends remain critical factors to watch. Investors are advised to adopt a selective approach, focusing on fundamentally strong stocks.

Tags
Abdul Wasi30 December 2024 - 10:07

Related Articles

Adani Enterprises Shares Surge Nearly 5% as Adani Ports Leads Sensex Gainers

Adani Enterprises Shares Surge Nearly 5% as Adani Ports Leads Sensex Gainers

30 December 2024 - 12:04
Snapdeal Narrows Loss to Rs 160 Crore in FY24, Improves EBITDA Performance

Snapdeal Narrows Loss to Rs 160 Crore in FY24, Improves EBITDA Performance

29 December 2024 - 16:28
Budget 2025-26: CII urges govt to cut income tax, reduce excise duty on fuels

Budget 2025-26: CII urges govt to cut income tax, reduce excise duty on fuels

29 December 2024 - 15:46
Market Outlook for Next Week: Key Triggers from PMI, Auto Sales, and Global Economic Data

Market Outlook for Next Week: Key Triggers from PMI, Auto Sales, and Global Economic Data

29 December 2024 - 11:27
Back to top button