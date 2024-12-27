Markets Open Higher on Bank Stock Rally, Positive Asian Market Trends

Mumbai: Indian benchmark indices, the Sensex and Nifty, surged in early trade on Friday, buoyed by strong buying interest in banking stocks and a generally positive trend across Asian markets.

This upward momentum comes despite mixed signals from global markets, as investors continue to focus on sectoral performance and global economic indicators.

Sensex Gains Over 300 Points in Early Trade

In the early hours of Friday’s trading session, the 30-share Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) Sensex rose by 311.48 points, reaching 78,783.96. Similarly, the National Stock Exchange (NSE) Nifty jumped by 98.1 points to settle at 23,848.30, indicating investor confidence in the market.

The rally was led by significant gains in key bank stocks, including ICICI Bank, IndusInd Bank, and Bajaj Finance, which have seen heightened demand due to their strong performance and positive market outlook.

Investors also showed interest in other heavyweight stocks such as Tata Motors, Mahindra & Mahindra, and Bharti Airtel, which supported the overall market growth.

Sectoral Performance and Key Stock Movements

From the 30 stocks listed on the Sensex, a majority were in the green, with Tata Motors, Mahindra & Mahindra, Bajaj Finance, and NTPC among the biggest gainers. ICICI Bank and Bajaj Finserv also stood out as prominent contributors to the market’s bullish start.

On the other hand, a few stocks, including HCL Technologies, Adani Ports, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), and Larsen & Toubro, were among the laggards. Despite these stocks facing a downward trend, the overall market sentiment remained positive due to the strong performance of the banking and auto sectors.

Global Market Trends: Positive Asian Markets

Asian markets provided a boost to Indian stocks with Tokyo, Shanghai, and Hong Kong trading higher in early Friday trade. These gains in the Asian markets were driven by investor optimism regarding economic recovery, particularly in major economies like China and Japan. However, the Seoul market saw a dip, which slightly tempered the overall positive sentiment in the region.

In contrast, the US markets closed on a flat note on Thursday, offering little direction for global investors. Despite this, investors in India appeared more focused on domestic factors, particularly the positive outlook for the banking sector, which is benefiting from strong credit growth and favorable policies.

Oil Prices and Foreign Institutional Investments

Global oil prices remained relatively stable with Brent crude trading marginally up by 0.01% at USD 73.27 per barrel. Stable oil prices are seen as favorable for the Indian market, as they help maintain the country’s import costs and inflation levels under control.

In terms of foreign investments, Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) had a relatively negative influence on the market, offloading equities worth Rs 2,376.67 crore on Thursday. Despite this, domestic buying interest, particularly in banking stocks, provided support to the market, helping it continue its upward trend.

Previous Trading Day Recap

The BSE benchmark Sensex had a muted performance on Thursday, dipping 0.39 points to settle at 78,472.48, indicating a slight loss amid the overall cautious sentiment in global markets. On the other hand, the Nifty gained 22.55 points, or 0.1%, closing at 23,750.20, supported by the resilience of the banking and auto sectors.

Also Read | Markets Surge in Early Trade: Sensex and Nifty Gain on Blue-Chip Bank Stocks\

Looking Ahead: What to Expect?

Looking ahead, market participants will likely continue to focus on the banking sector, which has demonstrated strong growth and resilience in recent months. Additionally, global economic developments and fluctuations in oil prices will remain critical factors to watch as they impact investor sentiment.

As the markets continue to digest these trends, the next few sessions will be crucial in determining the trajectory for Indian stocks. Analysts are optimistic about the outlook for the coming weeks, particularly with the positive performance of key sectors such as banking, automotive, and telecommunications.