Marnus Labuschagne Struck Twice by Siraj in Painful Over During Boxing Day Test

Marnus Labuschagne hit twice in consecutive balls by Mohammed Siraj during the Boxing Day Test 2024. Despite the painful blows, Labuschagne scored a resilient fifty as Australia dominated Day 1.

Melbourne: The opening day of the highly anticipated Boxing Day Test between India and Australia at the Melbourne Cricket Ground saw the drama unfold as Marnus Labuschagne endured two painful blows in the 33rd over of Australia’s innings. Indian pacer Mohammed Siraj delivered consecutive balls that struck Labuschagne in the groin, leaving the batter in visible discomfort.

The incident occurred during Siraj’s impressive spell against Labuschagne, who ultimately displayed resilience by shrugging off the blows and registering a gritty half-century. This marked Labuschagne’s second fifty of the series, helping Australia maintain control on Day 1.

Australia’s Dominance in the Early Sessions

The Australian team, led by Pat Cummins, dominated the opening two sessions. Debutant Sam Konstas impressed with a brisk 60 off 65 balls, showing no hesitation even against India’s ace pacer Jasprit Bumrah. Usman Khawaja also contributed with his first half-century of the series, further solidifying Australia’s position.

India’s bowling attack had limited success, with Ravindra Jadeja and Jasprit Bumrah each claiming a wicket. Despite tight spells, the Indian bowlers struggled to contain the Australian batters.

Toss and Team Selection

Australia captain Pat Cummins won the toss and elected to bat first, a decision Rohit Sharma also hoped for. India’s challenges were compounded by the absence of Shubman Gill, which added pressure to the Indian lineup.

Viral Moment and On-Field Banter

A viral video from the match captured the dramatic moment when Labuschagne was struck twice quickly. Adding to the spectacle, stump microphones picked up Virat Kohli’s cheeky remark, “Has ke baat nahi karna in” (Don’t laugh while talking to him), after exchanging words between Siraj and Labuschagne.

Looking Ahead

With Australia in a strong position on Day 1, India faces an uphill battle to regain control of the Test. Fans can expect more intense action as the Boxing Day Test unfolds in Melbourne.