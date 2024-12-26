Virat Kohli and Sam Konstas Involved in Heated Exchange on Day 1; Debutant Explains Incident

Virat Kohli and debutant Sam Konstas were involved in a heated exchange on Day 1 of the fourth Test. Konstas explains the incident, describing it as an accidental bump, while experts suggest Kohli may face disciplinary action.

Melbourne: A physical altercation between Indian cricketer Virat Kohli and Australian debutant Sam Konstas occurred on Thursday, the first day of the fourth Test, sparking a heated exchange. However, 19-year-old Konstas downplayed the incident, stating that the clash was accidental and not intentional.

The confrontation occurred after the 10th over of Australia’s innings when Kohli and Konstas crossed paths on the pitch, accidentally bumping into each other. Both players turned and exchanged words, with Konstas’ teammate Usman Khawaja intervening to separate them. The on-field umpires also spoke with the players to resolve the matter.

Konstas, speaking to reporters after stumps, explained that the collision was not deliberate. “Virat Kohli accidentally bumped into me. That’s cricket, and it can happen with tension,” said the young debutant. He added, “I think the emotions got to both of us. I didn’t realize I was doing my gloves, then a little shoulder charge, but it happens in cricket.”

Despite the incident, Konstas quickly regained focus and hit two boundaries and a six off Jasprit Bumrah. He later scored a remarkable fifty on his debut before being dismissed by Ravindra Jadeja, caught leg before wicket.

Ricky Ponting Blames Kohli, Predicts Possible Disciplinary Action

While Konstas dismissed the altercation as part of the game, former Australian captain Ricky Ponting criticized Kohli for instigating the clash. Ponting claimed that Kohli had walked deliberately across the pitch to provoke the incident. “Look where Virat walks. He walked one pitch over to his right and instigated that confrontation. There’s no doubt in my mind,” Ponting said during a Channel 7 broadcast.

Ponting emphasized that the umpires and match referee Andy Pycroft would likely review the incident. “Fielders should be nowhere near the batter at that stage. Konstas likely didn’t realize anyone was in front of him,” Ponting added, suggesting Kohli may face disciplinary consequences.

Virat Kohli has been fined 20% of his match fee and awarded one demerit point for shoulder bumping Sam Konstas at the MCG. pic.twitter.com/1ELE07RqNc — Megh Updates 🚨™ (@MeghUpdates) December 26, 2024

Potential Disciplinary Action for Kohli

According to the ICC’s Code of Conduct, inappropriate physical contact, including deliberate or reckless shoulder charges, is prohibited. If Kohli is found guilty of breaching this conduct, he could face a Level 1 or Level 2 offence. A Level 1 offence could result in a match fee fine, while a Level 2 offence carries a penalty of three to four demerit points, with four points leading to a suspension for one Test match.

The incident is expected to be reviewed thoroughly, with the cricket world awaiting further updates on any potential disciplinary action.