Massive Fire Erupts at Sofa Making Unit in Nampally, Hyderabad

Hyderabad: A significant fire broke out at a sofa making unit in the Subhanpura locality of Nampally on Thursday evening, causing widespread alarm but fortunately resulting in no casualties.

The blaze began around 5 PM, prompting immediate concern among local residents who quickly evacuated their homes fearing the fire might spread to nearby residential buildings.

Upon receiving reports of the fire, authorities dispatched two fire tenders to the scene. Firefighters battled the flames for approximately an hour before successfully extinguishing them. The operation was challenging due to the narrow roads and parked vehicles obstructing access to the affected area.

Preliminary investigations by fire officials suggest that the fire may have been caused by a short circuit. However, efforts are ongoing to determine the precise cause of the blaze.

While the incident caused significant material damage, the prompt response by the fire department helped prevent further escalation and ensured the safety of the local community.