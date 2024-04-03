Mastermind of UP Police exam paper leak arrested

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh Police’s Special Task Force (STF) has now arrested the mastermind behind the paper leak of the UP Police Constable Recruitment Examination-2023.

The accused, Rajeev Nayan Mishra, was arrested by Noida STF from Grater Noida on Wednesday. He has had previous involvement in similar cases.

Over 48 lakh aspirants had appeared for the UP Police Recruitment Exam this year which also included almost 16 lakh women candidates. It was held on February 17 and 18. The exam was conducted at 2,385 centres in four shifts across all 75 districts of Uttar Pradesh.

The Uttar Pradesh government had cancelled the examination following reports of a paper leak.

UP Police had earlier arrested or detained as many as 244 people from across the state on February 18 for allegedly plotting to adopt unfair means in the police constable recruitment exam.

Later in March, UP STF arrested seven more people from Meerut and Delhi for their alleged involvement in the police recruitment exam paper leak case.

As per officials, the accused were allegedly members of a gang involved in the question paper leak case.

Deepak, Bittu, Praveen, Rohit, Naveen and Sahil — all residents of Meerut — were arrested from a house in Kanker Kheda Police station.

A Gautam Buddha Nagar resident Pramod Pathak was also arrested.