Medal Highlights from 40th Sub Junior and 50th Junior National Aquatic Championship 2024 in Bhubaneshwar

Bhubaneshwar: The 40th Sub Junior and 50th Junior National Aquatic Championship 2024 is underway in Bhubaneshwar, Odisha, running from August 6th to 11th. Today’s events saw impressive performances from young swimmers across various categories.

Medal Winners of the Day:

Suhas Preetham secured 1 Silver and 1 Bronze medal.

Nithya Sagi earned 1 Silver medal.

earned 1 Silver medal. Yashasvi Nune won 1 Bronze medal.

200m Backstroke Men Group-1:

Rishabh Anupam Das (Maharashtra) – 2:03.63 Mongam Theerdhu Samadev (Andhra Pradesh) – 2:07.47 Suhas Preetham Mylari (Telangana) – 2:07.70

200m Backstroke Women Group-1:

Pratishtha B Dangi (Maharashtra) – 2:22.55 Sri Nithya Sagi (Telangana) – 2:24.14 Meenakshi Menon (Karnataka) – 2:28.11

200m Medley Men Group-1:

Krish Jain (Haryana) – 2:11.01 Suhas Preetham Mylari (Telangana) – 2:11.38 R Navaneeth Gowda (Karnataka) – 2:12.66

200m Medley Men Group-2:

M.S. Nitheesh (Tamil Nadu) – 2:14.65 Arnav Ramdas Kadu (Maharashtra) – 2:15.17 Yashasvi Nune (Telangana) – 2:19.60

Today’s successful performances were celebrated with coach John Siddiqui, who guided the athletes to their achievements.