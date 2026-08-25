Meenakshi Natarajan Warns Congress Leaders Over SIR Vote Deletions

Hyderabad: Telangana Congress in-charge Meenakshi Natarajan has reportedly cautioned party leaders to remain vigilant during the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process, warning that the deletion of a large number of votes could pose a serious challenge to the party’s electoral prospects.

Addressing Congress leaders, Natarajan reportedly pointed out that the party had won by a narrow margin of just 2 per cent of the votes in certain constituencies. She stressed that if lakhs of votes were removed during the SIR process, it could directly affect the party’s chances of retaining its electoral advantage.

According to sources, she made it clear that the responsibility of protecting genuine voters and ensuring that eligible names are not wrongly deleted rests with the party’s leadership and workers at the grassroots level.

“We won by just 2 per cent of the votes. We need to be cautious,” she reportedly told party leaders, urging them to closely monitor the voter revision process.

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Natarajan is said to have instructed Congress leaders and workers to actively participate in the SIR exercise and ensure that eligible voters are not removed from the electoral rolls. She reportedly warned that large-scale deletions could prove dangerous for the party’s future electoral victories.

The Congress leadership is expected to intensify its monitoring of the SIR process and coordinate with local party workers to identify and address any cases of wrongful deletion of voters from the electoral rolls.