Megastar Chiranjeevi Graces APTA Katalyst Global Business Conference 2025

Hyderabad: Megastar Chiranjeevi captivated the audience with his inspiring address at the APTA Katalyst Global Business Conference 2025, held at Hitex on Saturday evening. The conference brought together over 1,000 entrepreneurs of Indian origin from across North America, Europe, India, the Middle East, and Asia.

During his heartfelt speech, Chiranjeevi drew parallels between his journey in the film industry and the entrepreneurial journey, sharing anecdotes from his life that resonated deeply with the audience.

“I Am an Entrepreneur in My Own Right”

Chiranjeevi humbly began his speech by joking, “I don’t even know the spelling of ‘entrepreneur,’ but I can share lessons from my life, which you might interpret in your entrepreneurial journey.”

Recounting his humble beginnings, Chiranjeevi shared how he tried his hand at sports and represented his state in the Republic Day Parade as an NCC cadet, but his real passion emerged when he performed in a college theater play. The applause and accolades he received set him on the path to pursue acting.

Despite initial struggles and setbacks, Chiranjeevi’s resilience helped him overcome challenges. Recalling one incident, he said, “A producer backed out after a flop film, but I promised myself that one day the same producer would cast me again. And he did—producing more films with me than even NTR Garu.”

Turning Obstacles Into Opportunities

The megastar emphasized the importance of positive thinking, stating, “Your mindset is your strength. Even during failures, I never let negativity take over.” He shared how his dedication to delivering compelling performances turned him into a bankable star, leading to milestones such as being the first actor in Tollywood to star in a film with a ₹1 crore budget and earning a ₹1 crore paycheck for a role.

Family: My Greatest Achievement

Speaking about his family, Chiranjeevi said, “Pawan Kalyan, Ram Charan, and every member of my family are my greatest achievements.” He expressed his admiration for the Kapoor family in Bollywood and shared his pride in his family’s legacy in the South Indian film industry. “Today, nearly 9 or 10 of us are part of the industry. One magazine even called us the ‘Kapoor Family of the South,’ a fact Pawan Kalyan recently reminded me of,” he said with a smile.

“Talent Alone Is Not Enough”

Chiranjeevi stressed the importance of behavior in the entertainment industry, saying, “Your behavior matters more than your acting talent, especially during the initial years of your career.”

Gratitude to Fans and APTA

Acknowledging the role of his fans, Chiranjeevi said, “I am here because of my fans, who recognized me even before the industry did.” He expressed gratitude to APTA for organizing the conference and praised the efforts of Dr. Subu Kota, Sagar Lagisetti, Chandra Sekhar Nallam, Tej Pakyala, Madhu Vulli, Ramesh Thumu, and Vinay Velivela for making the event a grand success.

Chiranjeevi concluded his 90-minute speech by assuring the audience of his support for APTA and their initiatives. “I haven’t spoken so openly before. I don’t know why, but I feel you are my family,” he said, leaving the crowd inspired and energized.