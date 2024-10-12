Megastar Chiranjeevi Meets CM Chandrababu, Donates ₹1 Crore for Flood Relief Fund

In a commendable gesture of support, renowned actor Megastar Chiranjeevi met Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu and donated ₹1 crore to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund for flood relief efforts.

The meeting, which took place at the Chief Minister’s office, was part of Chiranjeevi’s commitment to assist those affected by the recent floods in the state. The actor expressed his concern for the victims and emphasized the need for collective efforts to provide relief and rehabilitation to the affected families.

Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu thanked Chiranjeevi for his generous contribution and appreciated his ongoing commitment to social causes. The funds will be utilized to support those who have suffered losses due to the floods, helping to restore normalcy in their lives.

Chiranjeevi’s donation has garnered praise from the public and fans alike, highlighting the actor’s dedication to philanthropy and community welfare.