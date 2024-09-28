Members of JPC on Waqf amendment bill visit Hyderabad, meet stakeholders

Hyderabad: Members of the Joint Parliamentary Committee on Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024, on Saturday met government officials and representatives of various organisations from Telangana and other states here and listened to their grievances.

BJP MP and Chairman of the JPC Jagdambika Pal said the members also met the Waqf board officials of Chhattisgarh and Andhra Pradesh.

The committee is visiting various cities in the country and having discussions with stakeholders and government officials, he told reporters.

I strongly opposed the Waqf Amendment Bill-2024, questioning its necessity at the Joint Parliamentary Committee meeting in Hyderabad. Submitted two representation with JPC Chairman Shri Jagdambika Pal as Editor Siasat and MLC expressing concern over the content of the #WakfBill. pic.twitter.com/k21MakU2Vh — Amer Ali Khan (@AmerAliKhan_INC) September 28, 2024

As a member of the Joint Parliamentary Committee on the Waqf Amendment Bill 2024, I had the privilege of attending today's meeting in Hyderabad. During the meeting, I had the opportunity to engage with representatives from Andhra Pradesh. It was truly inspiring to witness the… pic.twitter.com/tmcwhDLtpW — Lavu Sri Krishna Devarayalu (@SriKrishnaLavu) September 28, 2024