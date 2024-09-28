Hyderabad

Members of JPC on Waqf amendment bill visit Hyderabad, meet stakeholders

Members of the Joint Parliamentary Committee on Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024, on Saturday met government officials and representatives of various organisations from Telangana and other states here and listened to their grievances.

Mohammed Yousuf28 September 2024 - 21:02
195 1 minute read
Members of JPC on Waqf amendment bill visit Hyderabad, meet stakeholders
Members of JPC on Waqf amendment bill visit Hyderabad, meet stakeholders

Hyderabad: Members of the Joint Parliamentary Committee on Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024, on Saturday met government officials and representatives of various organisations from Telangana and other states here and listened to their grievances.

BJP MP and Chairman of the JPC Jagdambika Pal said the members also met the Waqf board officials of Chhattisgarh and Andhra Pradesh.

The committee is visiting various cities in the country and having discussions with stakeholders and government officials, he told reporters.

Tags
Mohammed Yousuf28 September 2024 - 21:02
195 1 minute read

Related Articles

Residents of Chaitanyapuri, Hyderabad, stand united against the Musi River Development Project demolitions, protesting HYDRA’s actions that threaten their homes.

Hyderabad High Tension: Chaitanyapuri Residents Warn ‘Will Die or Kill’ Over HYDRA Demolitions, Slam CM Revanth Reddy Ahead of Survey

28 September 2024 - 22:06
President Droupadi Murmu Addresses NALSAR University of Law Convocation

President Droupadi Murmu Addresses NALSAR University of Law Convocation

28 September 2024 - 21:30
Rachakonda SOT Police Arrest Kakinada Native with Country-Made Guns

Rachakonda SOT Police Arrest Kakinada Native with Country-Made Guns

28 September 2024 - 21:15
Hydra Commissioner Ranganath Faces National Human Rights Commission Case

Hydra Commissioner Ranganath Faces National Human Rights Commission Case

28 September 2024 - 20:59
Back to top button