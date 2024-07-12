Meridian School Banjara Hills Celebrates 29th Founders’ Day with Grandeur

Hyderabad: Meridian School Banjara Hills marked its 29th Founders’ Day with a splendid Investiture Ceremony on July 12, 2024.

Themed ‘Samarpan: One Thought, One Belief,’ the event saw the presence of esteemed guests including Founder and Managing Director Mr. Neelakanta Butta, Co-Founder and Member of Parliament Mrs. Renuka Butta, Director Mr. Pratul, and CEO of Butta Group of Schools Mrs. Tejaswi Butta. The Chief Guest for the occasion was Ms. Prashanthi, Deputy Commissioner of GHMC.

The ceremony commenced with a formal welcome, followed by the lighting of the lamp and an invocation dance. Principal Mrs. Nishi Rana, in her welcome address, highlighted the achievements of the school’s successful alumni and shared the founders’ vision and recent initiatives undertaken by the school.

The event featured the grand Investiture Ceremony for both the Senior School and IBPYP students of the Primary School. Proud students were invested with their offices as their parents and grandparents watched with admiration.

The newly elected Student Leaders took a solemn oath of service and dedication. Head Boy Arnav Lahoti and Head Girl Niyati Penumatsa spoke about their responsibilities, while Junior Head Boy Mohd Ameen Mirza and Junior Head Girl Gyana Goel also took their positions with pride.

During the ceremony, the school released its newsletter, ‘Spectrum,’ with copies distributed among the guests by the Founders.

Chief Guest Ms. Prashanthi addressed the audience, sharing inspiring life stories and emphasizing the importance of understanding and bonding with today’s digital generation. She encouraged parents to actively engage with their children and attend school functions.

She advised Student Leaders to embody integrity, honesty, and fidelity, and to serve as a bridge between teachers and management. She inspired them to achieve success, citing examples like Sania Mirza and Satya Nadella.

She also raised awareness about the threat of Dengue and urged everyone to keep their surroundings free of stagnant water.

Mrs. Renuka Butta spoke about the qualities of true leadership, motivating students to always strive for excellence despite challenges.

President of Meridian Schools, Mrs. Lalitha Naidu, informed parents about the well-equipped classrooms with digital boards and the rigorous training teachers have undergone for classroom management.

The event concluded with a grand cultural show featuring a medley of songs and a traditional Bharatanatyam dance.

The Head Boy and Head Girl delivered the Vote of Thanks, promising to uphold the school’s expectations. The ceremony concluded with the singing of the National Anthem, filling everyone with pride and sincerity.

Meridian School Banjara Hills continues to strive for excellence and success.