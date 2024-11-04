Metro Train Services Disrupted in Hyderabad Due to Technical Issues

Hyderabad

Hyderabad Metro services faced significant disruptions today due to a technical glitch, affecting train operations on the Nagole to Raidurg and LB Nagar to Tarnaka routes.

Mohammed Yousuf4 November 2024 - 13:40
Hyderabad: Hyderabad Metro services faced significant disruptions today due to a technical glitch, affecting train operations on the Nagole to Raidurg and LB Nagar to Tarnaka routes. As a result, metro trains came to a halt mid-route, leaving passengers in a challenging situation.

The Metro Authority has confirmed that the disruption was caused by a technical issue. Following the long weekend, a surge of commuters was expected on Monday morning, heightening concerns among passengers about the interruption in services.

Many travelers expressed their worries over the sudden halt of train operations during peak hours, highlighting the inconvenience caused by the technical malfunction.

