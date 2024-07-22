Middle East | More than 39,000 Palestinians have been killed in the war

Deir al-Balah: Gaza’s Health Ministry says Israel’s campaign in the territory has now killed more than 39,000 Palestinians and wounded more than 89,800.

The new toll comes as Israeli airstrikes in southern Gaza and other parts of the territory have killed several dozen people, the ministry said. Its count does not distinguish between combatants and civilians.

Israel launched its assault in Gaza after Hamas’ October 7 attack on southern Israel in which around militants killed around 1,200 people and abducted 250 others.

The new toll comes as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is making his way to the United States to address Congress.