Mini Moon ‘2024 PT5’ Caught in Earth’s Orbit Tonight — Watch the Skies

New Delhi: A fascinating celestial event will unfold tonight as Earth temporarily captures a ‘mini moon’ called “2024 PT5,” which carries a unique connection to the ancient Indian epic, the Mahabharata. This asteroid, about 10 meters in diameter, will remain in Earth’s orbit for approximately 53 days before departing back into the vastness of space.

Despite its name, “2024 PT5” is minuscule compared to the Moon, which is 3,476 kilometers wide. The ‘mini moon’ is 350,000 times smaller and will not be visible to the naked eye. However, professional astronomers equipped with large telescopes will be able to observe this temporary companion from 1:30 AM onwards.

What is a ‘Mini Moon’?

A ‘mini moon’ refers to any small celestial body temporarily captured in a planet’s orbit. In this case, Earth has briefly caught “2024 PT5,” marking a rare astronomical occurrence. Saturn, for example, has 146 moons, while Jupiter has 95. Mars has two moons, Earth has one, and Venus has none.

According to experts at ISRO (Indian Space Research Organisation), “2024 PT5” poses no threat and will not collide with Earth.

Discovery and Scientific Observations

The asteroid was first identified by scientists Carlos de la Fuente Marcos and Raúl de la Fuente Marcos. They explained that Near-Earth Objects (NEOs) can sometimes become temporary moons when they enter a planet’s orbit due to low relative velocity and energy changes. These objects may stay for hours, days, or even months, without completing a full orbit.

Because of its small size and dim appearance, amateur astronomers won’t be able to see “2024 PT5.” However, professional-grade telescopes, with a diameter of at least 30 inches and specialized detectors, will be able to capture its faint presence.

The asteroid was discovered on August 7, 2024, by the Asteroid Terrestrial-impact Last Alert System (ATLAS), an automated NASA-funded system that monitors near-Earth objects.

Link to Mahabharata and Arjuna

This mini moon is believed to originate from the ‘Arjuna’ group of asteroids, named after the legendary warrior Arjuna from the Mahabharata. Astronomer Robert H. McNaught, who discovered an asteroid in 1991, named it “Arjuna” in honor of the epic hero. Known for his unmatched archery skills, wisdom, and spiritual depth, Arjuna symbolizes swift action and unpredictability—traits that these asteroids share as they swiftly move through the solar system.

Dr. Anil Kumar, head of ISRO’s Network for Space Objects Tracking and Analysis (NETRA), confirmed that “2024 PT5” is part of the Arjuna group, highlighting its unique role in Earth’s cosmic neighborhood.

As this ‘mini moon’ drifts