Minister Jupalli Krishna Rao Faces Backlash for Insensitive Comments to Dalits Over Land Dispute

In a controversial incident, Minister Jupalli Krishna Rao has been criticized for his derogatory comments towards Dalits in Nagar Kurnool district.

The issue arose when the minister visited land in Jatrapol village (Survey No. 508) intended for the construction of a Gurukula school.

The land, consisting of 8 acres, was reportedly acquired from Dalit families.

During his visit, the minister was met with protests from the Dalit community, who questioned why their land was being used for the school.

In response, Minister Krishna Rao dismissed their concerns with harsh words, telling them to “shut up” and labeling their concerns as “worthless disputes.”

The minister’s comments have sparked outrage and condemnation from various quarters, with many criticizing him for his insensitivity towards the concerns of the Dalit community.

The situation has brought attention to the broader issues of land rights and the treatment of marginalized communities.