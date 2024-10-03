Minister Konda Surekha Sparks Controversy Again Despite Apology to Samantha

Despite being pressured by the Congress Party and PCC to issue an apology to actress Samantha, Minister Konda Surekha has once again stirred controversy with her outspoken remarks. Surekha, known for her bold statements, defended her earlier comments by saying, “I only speak the truth.”

Referring to Samantha’s separation from actor Naga Chaitanya, Surekha questioned, “Why hasn’t the reason for their divorce been revealed so far?” She claimed to have insider information from the film industry, which fueled her statements.

Unapologetic about her remarks, the minister further added, “I will continue to speak out in the future as well.”

Her latest comments have reignited discussions and raised eyebrows within both political and entertainment circles. Further reactions are anticipated as the controversy unfolds.