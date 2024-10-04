Minister Konda Surekha’s Position in Jeopardy? Party High Command Reportedly Upset

Reports suggest that Telangana Minister Konda Surekha may soon be removed from the state cabinet. Sources indicate that the party high command is seriously concerned about her recent actions and has allegedly instructed her dismissal.

The leadership views this as the only viable option to control the damage caused. Speculation is also rife that Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy is considering replacing Surekha with another candidate from the BC community to maintain political balance.

An official statement is awaited, but the situation has created a buzz in state political circles.