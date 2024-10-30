Minister Ponguleti Emphasizes Student Duty to Fulfill Parental Aspirations

Hyderabad: Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy on Tuesday emphasised that children should fulfil their parents’ aspirations.

he distributed free bicycles to girls in Classes 8, 9, and 10 at the Government High School in Thirumalayapalem, facilitated by the PSR Trust. Speaking on the occasion, he stated that the State government is committed to giving priority to education and healthcare.

The government is taking measures to improve infrastructure to promote education. During the event, the Minister remarked that “hard work always yields positive results, and those results provide lasting happiness.” He acknowledged that parents go through many struggles for their children’s future and stressed that it is the responsibility of children to fulfil their parents’ expectations.

He stressed that the teachers at government schools should rise to the occasion to match the quality of private schools, highlighting that the government has spent Rs 637 crore to improve infrastructure in schools.

The Minister announced plans to establish skill universities to bring out hidden talents in students. He noted the recent inauguration of the Young India Skill University in the fourth city, mentioning that a grand building will be constructed for it.

Branches would be set up in Madhira, Huzurabad and Adilabad, with plans for a branch in Paleru shortly. He urged students not to rely solely on government jobs but to strive to create employment opportunities for others.

The Minister allocated Rs 8 lakh for establishing science labs in four mandals within the constituency, granting Rs 2 lakhs for each high school. He mentioned plans to install reverse osmosis (RO) plants in all government schools soon and confirmed that bicycles would be distributed annually, starting from the 4th grade to girls in the 8th grade.

Looking ahead, the Minister indicated that he would take steps for the welfare of boys as well. He said, “The responsibility of increasing enrolment in government schools lies with both teaching and non-teaching staff.” Teachers must implement plans to ensure a minimum of 200 students are enrolled in each high school.

He called for improved faculty and teaching quality to build trust among students and their parents. Muvva Vijay Babu, Chairman of the State Irrigation Development Corporation, Additional Collector P Srinivas Reddy, District Education Officer Somasekhara Sharma, Headmaster Vijayakumari, and other officials.