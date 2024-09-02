Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy Falls While Riding Bike in Flooded Areas

Hyderabad, [Date] – Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy experienced a mishap while navigating through flood-affected regions on a motorcycle. The incident occurred as the minister was inspecting the damage caused by recent heavy rainfall and flooding.

Reports indicate that the bike lost traction on the waterlogged roads, leading to a fall. Fortunately, Minister Reddy was not seriously injured but was promptly attended to by his security team. The minister continued his inspection of the affected areas after the incident.

The floodwaters have caused significant disruption and damage across the region, prompting urgent relief and recovery efforts. Minister Reddy’s incident highlights the severe impact of the flooding, and the challenges faced by those involved in the response and recovery operations. Authorities are working to address the situation and provide assistance to affected communities.