Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy Highlights Village-Level Initiatives to Ensure Welfare Scheme Implementation

Hyderabad: Telangana Revenue, Housing, and Information Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy emphasized that the government is organizing village meetings (Grama Sabhas) across the state to ensure the identification of genuine beneficiaries for various welfare schemes.

On Wednesday, the minister laid the foundation stones and inaugurated several development projects in the Palair constituency’s Nellakondapalli mandal. Addressing the gatherings in the villages, he assured residents that no eligible individual would be left out of the welfare schemes.

Minister Ponguleti noted that applicants who were not included in the list for the four schemes set to be implemented from January 26 need not lose hope. “These Grama Sabhas are being conducted specifically to address such cases. If any eligible individuals are identified during these four-day phased Grama Sabhas, the government will immediately provide the benefits to them,” he stated.

He reiterated the government’s commitment to transparency and fairness, dismissing divisive rhetoric while focusing on the effective implementation of welfare measures. Minister Ponguleti reassured the people that every eligible poor person would receive justice under the government’s initiatives.

This initiative underscores the Telangana government’s dedication to ensuring equitable distribution of resources and addressing the concerns of the marginalized sections of society.