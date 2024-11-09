Minister Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy Vows to Boost Education and Facilities for Telangana Students

Hyderabad: The government is committed to improving infrastructure and providing quality services to people by giving top priority to education and healthcare, said Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy, the Minister made a surprise visit to the Telangana Social Welfare Gurukul School/College at Anant Nagar under Nellakondapalli mandal.

He interacted with students and had lunch with them. During the visit, the Minister inspected the Intermediate classes and inquired about the facilities, food quality, accommodations, drinking water, and the availability of teaching staff.

The students appreciated the improvements, stating that the facilities and food quality were good. They also thanked the Minister for the Reverse Osmosis (RO) plant set up by the trust to provide purified drinking water. The Minister visited various areas of the school/college, including the dining hall, and examined the food, including rice and vegetables.

He mentioned that the government has increased the diet charges to ensure that students receive nutritious meals. He emphasised that the meals should be served according to the menu with proper quality. He also urged the students to make the best use of the facilities provided by the government and work hard to achieve excellence.

He instructed that action be taken to improve the sports ground and to raise the boundary walls for security. Additionally, he assured that any further requirements would be addressed promptly. The Minister emphasised that education would play a key role in elevating one’s social status and urged the students to use the available resources effectively to achieve their goals.

Present during the visit were Khammam District Revenue Divisional Officer Narasimha Rao, Khammam Rural Assistant Commissioner of Police Tirupati Reddy, teachers, and others.