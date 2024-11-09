Hyderabad: Revanth Reddy is the congress Chief minister, but KCR’s son BRS MLA KT Rama Rao behaves as if he is the Acting CM, Union Minister of State for Home Bandi Sanjay Kumar said.

He accused Revanth of striking a deal with KTR and added that is the reason why even though KTR is the main accused in scams like the Formula E Race, rave parties, drugs and the Kaleshwaram scam, no action has been taken against him.

Sanjay recalled that Revanth was arrested on the day of his daughter’s wedding just because a drone flew over the farmhouse in Janwada.

Also Read: Texas Review Hosts Hyderabad’s Largest World Education Fair with 75+ Global Universities

He criticised the government for not arresting KTR, who has been implicated in many scams. “Why these double standards?” he asked, addressing Revanth. Sanjay described how he and Revanth had fought to dethrone the KCR government and accused the CM of later siding with KTR and acting out fake fights during the day while compromising at night.

He said that KTR is a big blackmailer and that he had played the key role in many scandals during BRS rule but hasn’t been arrested. He pointed out the alleged corruption in the Kaleshwaram Project and asked why there was no action even though the KCR’s family was implicated. “As far as I know Revanth is the CM. But KTR is the Acting CM.

That is why Vijay Madduri, who was found with evidence in the Janwada farmhouse case, and Raj Pakala, the mastermind, were allowed to go with petty cases. Even though the media said that KTR was at the rave party, the CM didn’t care,” he said. “Moreover, KCR, who never called the police when cases were filed against BRS workers, personally called the DGP when it involved his kin.

This clearly shows that for KCR, family comes before BRS workers. This is why the BRS has no dedicated workers who think about the party’s future. BRS MLAs have been looking for alternatives for a long time,” he said.

Meanwhile, KCR himself has left the struggles of his workers behind and is comfortably resting at his farmhouse. “How can the public trust leaders who appear only during elections? The BRS has become so weak that they’re unable to find candidates even for the Graduate and MLC elections.

They’re not even in a position to compete,” Sanjay said. He suggested that the CM should conduct a march in HYDRAA affected areas along the Musi River instead of at Sangem and that this would make him aware of people’s suffering