Minister Ponnam Prabhakar Counters Union Minister Kishan Reddy: Calls for Responsible Political Language

Hyderabad: Telangana Minister Ponnam Prabhakar issued a sharp counter to Union Minister Kishan Reddy, emphasizing the importance of using appropriate language in politics. Prabhakar stressed that political discourse should not cause discomfort or incite tensions among communities.

He further highlighted the need for self-restraint, particularly when making public statements, to avoid inflaming religious sentiments.

Prabhakar called on veteran BJP leader Bandaru Dattatreya to take the initiative in ensuring that religious harmony is maintained in Telangana, urging leaders to speak in a way that fosters peace rather than division.

The remarks come amidst concerns over rising communal rhetoric in the state, with Prabhakar advocating for responsible communication in the political arena.