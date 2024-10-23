Minister Seetakka Criticizes Union Minister Kishan Reddy for Failing to Secure Funds for Musi River Project

Hyderabad: Minister Dr Danasari Anasuya Seetakka has strongly criticised Union Minister Kishan Reddy and BJP leaders for their failure to secure funds for the Musi River project.

She demanded that BJP withdraw its proposed dharna, scheduled for October 25 at Indira Park, and instead stage a protest in front of the Central government, which has not allocated even a single rupee for Musi’s development over the past decade.

Seetakka pointed out that despite the Musi River flowing through Kishan Reddy’s own constituency, he has failed to bring any funds from the Central government for its rejuvenation. She questioned the need for Kishan Reddy to call for a dharna on behalf of the people of Musi when he hasn’t addressed their concerns over the years.

“The BJP should use its influence with the Center to secure Rs 10,000 crore for the rejuvenation of Musi, which is the lifeline of Hyderabad,” Seetakka said. She urged the BJP MPs and the Union Minister representing Musi’s catchment areas to push for the much-needed funds for the river’s revival.

Seetakka also recalled the promises made by the BJP during the floods two years ago, where they pledged compensation to every affected household, but never followed through. “Now, the BJP is once again trying to obstruct Musi’s development while openly supporting the Sabarmati Riverfront project in Gujarat,” she said, criticising the party’s double standards.

The Minister also accused the BJP of attempting to hinder Musi’s development out of fear that Hyderabad’s growth might surpass other cities. She questioned why the BJP remained silent when the Central Water Resources Minister openly admitted in Parliament that no funds had been allocated for Musi’s cleaning during the last 10 years. Seetakka reminded everyone that, under UPA rule, Rs 335 crore had been sanctioned for Musi’s cleaning, while in the Modi era, not a single rupee has been allocated.

She highlighted the Central government’s investments in other river clean-up projects, including Rs 11,000 crore for the Ganga in Varanasi and Rs 6,000 crore for other rivers, questioning why Telangana has been neglected in this regard.

“The BJP should stop their dharnas at Indira Park and focus on bringing funds for Musi’s development instead of making false promises,” Seetakka urged, calling on Kishan Reddy to reflect on his actions and take meaningful steps for the people of his constituency.