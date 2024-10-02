Minister Sridhar Babu Attends Poshan Maha 2024 Closing Ceremony in Manthani Town

In a significant event, Minister Sridhar Babu, the state’s IT and Industries Minister, attended the closing ceremony of Poshan Maha 2024 held in Manthani, Peddapalli district.

Speaking at the event, he assured that the Congress government will continue to support Anganwadi workers in the future.

Minister Babu emphasized the importance of providing necessary facilities to Anganwadi teachers and helpers, stating that the government is committed to enhancing their working conditions and resources. This initiative aims to strengthen the welfare of children and mothers in the community, ensuring that essential services are effectively delivered.