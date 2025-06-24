Minister Sridhar Babu Meets French Firms, Talks About Jobs and Investment

Hyderabad: Telangana’s Minister for IT and Industries, D Sridhar Babu, on Tuesday highlighted the potential for enhanced Indo-French economic collaboration, especially in emerging sectors such as clean energy, artificial intelligence (AI), smart manufacturing, and aerospace.

Speaking at a high-level roundtable organized by the Indo-French Chamber of Commerce and Industry (IFCCI) at the Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Secretariat, Sridhar Babu called upon French companies to actively invest in Telangana’s Future City project—a visionary 30,000-acre global innovation hub being developed under the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model.

Telangana’s Future City Project Attracts Global Attention

“Future City aligns with CM Revanth Reddy’s vision of positioning Telangana as a global leader in innovation, sustainability, and infrastructure,” said Sridhar Babu.

He emphasized that Telangana has already attracted over ₹3 lakh crore in investments over the last 18 months, making it one of India’s top investment destinations. In 2023 alone, 70 new Global Capability Centres (GCCs) were established in Hyderabad, reinforcing the state’s pro-business reputation.

French Companies Already Thriving in Telangana

Several leading French companies, including:

Sanofi

Capgemini

Safran

Dassault

Monin

Teleperformance

Opella Healthcare

…have established strong operations in Telangana, spanning IT, pharmaceuticals, aerospace, and food processing.

The Minister encouraged these companies to expand further into green mobility, smart healthcare, digital governance, sustainable manufacturing, and agri-tech innovation.

Telangana Integrates AI for Industrial Approvals

Sridhar Babu also shared updates on Telangana’s integration of AI into the TG-iPASS industrial approval system, aimed at increasing transparency and speeding up clearances.

“Our collaboration with French enterprises goes beyond investments—it’s about co-creating a sustainable, technology-driven future,” he remarked.

Delegates from France Explore Investment Possibilities

The French delegation featured executives from:

Safran Aircraft Engine Services India

Sanofi India

Teleperformance

Monin India

Ziegler Aerospace

Var Electrochem Pvt. Ltd.

Opella Healthcare

The Telangana government reaffirmed its commitment to facilitating foreign investments and building strong bilateral partnerships focused on innovation and sustainability.