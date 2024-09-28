Hyderabad

Mir Firasath Ali Baqri Welcomes National President J.P. Nadda During Hyderabad Visit

Former State Spokesperson of BJP Telangana, Mir Firasath Ali Baqri, warmly welcomed BJP National President and Hon’ble Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare, Shri J.P. Nadda, during his recent visit to Hyderabad.

The occasion marked Shri Nadda’s participation in the ongoing BJP membership registration program in Telangana.

As a gesture of hospitality, Baqri presented flower bouquets to Shri Nadda, highlighting the significance of the visit in strengthening the party’s grassroots efforts in the region. The membership registration program aims to enhance party engagement and attract new members, further solidifying BJP’s presence in Telangana.

Shri Nadda expressed his appreciation for the warm welcome and emphasized the importance of unity and dedication among party members to achieve collective goals for the betterment of the state and the nation. The visit underscores BJP’s commitment to expanding its base and fostering a more inclusive political environment in Telangana.

