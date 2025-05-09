Hyderabad: Miss World Pageant 2025 Set to Begin Tomorrow

Hyderabad: The much-anticipated Miss World Pageant 2025 is all set to commence with a grand opening ceremony at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium on Saturday. Over 100 contestants from across the globe have already arrived in the city, and the Telangana government has made elaborate arrangements to host the prestigious event.

Telangana’s Culture to Shine on Global Stage

The opening celebrations will prominently feature Telangana’s cultural heritage, aligning with the vision of Chief Minister Revanth Reddy to showcase the state’s rich traditions. A series of performances have been curated to reflect the art, culture, and vibrancy of Telangana.

Telangana State Anthem to Open the Event

The ceremony will commence with the Telangana State Anthem, written by world poet Dr. Andesri and composed by Oscar-winner M.M. Keeravani. The anthem will be performed by a 50-member student group trained by veteran singer Komanduri Ramachari.

Classical and Folk Arts Take Center Stage

One of the highlights will be the Perini Lasya dance performance, featuring 250 female dancers, celebrating the classical dance form from the Kakatiya era.

Each continent’s delegation will be introduced with a display of Telangana folk and tribal art, representing a fusion of global beauty and local heritage.

Following that, the Oggudolu performance, a representation of Telangana’s rural traditions, will be presented by Chaudharapalli Ravi Kumar’s troupe, recipients of the Ustad Bismillah Khan Youth Award.

Culture Meets Glamour in Hyderabad

This year’s Miss World opening ceremony has been specially curated by the Telangana State government as a blend of elegance and tradition, ensuring the global audience experiences the beauty of Telangana’s soul along with the charm of the pageant.

The event marks a historic moment for Hyderabad, placing it on the global map as a city that embraces modern international events while honoring its deep-rooted culture.