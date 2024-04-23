Missing 16-year-old girl rescued; police arrest kidnapper who also raped her

Ballia (UP): Police have rescued a 16-year-old girl who went missing here over two months ago and arrested a 23-year-old youth who allegedly abducted her and repeatedly raped her, officials said on Tuesday.

The accused, identified as Nirbhay Sahni, was arrested on Monday and sent to jail, they added.

According to the police, the teenager was allegedly abducted by Sahni on February 18, the police said.

On the missing complaint lodged by the girl’s father, a case was registered on February 20 and a team was formed to search the minor, they said.

Additional Superintendent of Police Durga Prasad Tiwari said the police found the girl at the Ballia railway station on Sunday and arrested Sahni the next day.

In a statement to the police, the girl alleged that Sahni had raped her for almost two months after abducting her.

Based on the victim’s statement, the police added Section 376 (3) (rape of girl below 16 years of age) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the relevant section of the POCSO Act in the case, the ASP said.

The police arrested Sahni from Ballia railway station on Monday and sent him to jail.