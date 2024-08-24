Missing Muslim Girl from Baramulla Found: Converts to Hinduism and Marries Mumbai Resident; J&K Police File FIR

Srinagar: The police in Jammu and Kashmir’s Baramulla district have taken cognizance of a case involving a girl who was reported missing and later found to have converted and married a resident of Mumbai.

The girl’s father filed a missing person’s report at the Kreeri police station on August 16.

“On 16 Aug 2024, police station Kreeri lodged a missing report in respect of the daughter of one Gh Mohi-ud-din Sheik (other details with-held), who was missing … …It has been learnt that the said girl converted and married one Sagar Pradeep Singh of Navi Mumbai (other details with-held). PS Kreeri of district police Baramulla has taken cognizance of the matter and has registered a case under relevant sections of BNS,” a police statement issued late Friday.

The police have also issued an advisory to social media users not to share misleading or inflammatory content about the incident. The statement warned that sharing such content violates various laws and may lead to strict legal action, including criminal proceedings.

The police have urged people not to share or repost misleading or inflammatory content related to this incident.

“If such content has been shared or reposted, please delete it. J&K Police is committed to ensuring our digital space remains safe and respectful for everyone,” police said.