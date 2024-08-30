Mizoram Guv launches book honouring educationist Shomie Das

Hyderabad: Mizoram Governor K Haribabu launched a book titled Shomie Das—The Man Who Saw Tomorrow at a function held on Thursday evening at Oakridge School in Gachibowli.

The book, authored by Naga Tummala, co-founder of Oakridge International School and founder and CEO of Coschool, celebrates the life and legacy of the illustrious educationist Shomie Ranjan Das.

Shomie Das, now 89, was present at the event. He is an alumnus of The Doon School and has served as the headmaster of three of India’s top schools: The Doon School, Mayo College, and Lawrence School, Sanawar.

He also taught at Gordonstoun School in Scotland before establishing Oakridge International Schools in Hyderabad, Visakhapatnam, Mohali, and Bengaluru. Post-retirement, he became an educational consultant, contributing his vision to nearly 76 schools across India. His extraordinary contributions have earned him a place in the Hall of Fame of Indian Education.

During the event, Governor Haribabu praised Shomie Das for his remarkable contributions to Indian education, noting his lasting impact on the sector. He also highlighted Das’s connection with King Charles III, formed during the King’s time as a student at Gordonstoun, underscoring Das’s enduring influence.

The Governor also touched on the key aspects of the National Education Policy (NEP), expressing optimism that its vigorous implementation could lead to a transformed and developed India.

In addition to the book launch, Das’s 89th birthday was celebrated with a cake-cutting ceremony. During his speech, Das emphasised the importance of preparing students for life’s challenges, using the metaphor of a ship being built for the open sea, not the harbour.

Naga Tummala shared the journey behind writing the book, describing it as a three-year labour of love aimed at immortalising Shomie Das’s contributions to education. The book’s foreword is written by Rudrangshu Mukherjee, Chancellor and Professor of History at Ashoka University, and is dedicated to all teachers and educators.

The 200-page hardbound book, published by Om Books International, is available for purchase online at www.ombooks.com for USD 17.99. Following the launch, a conversation between Naga Tummala and Shomie Das was facilitated by KV Arjun Rao, Principal of Bombay International School.

Raj Yarlagadda, one of the co-founders of Oakridge Group Schools, also shared his reflections, likening the process of writing the book to giving birth.