MLA Marri Rajasekhar Reddy Invites Deputy CM and Ministers to Daughter’s Wedding

Hyderabad: MLA Marri Rajasekhar Reddy extended invitations for his daughter’s wedding to Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka and ministers Pongulati Srinivas Reddy, Ponnam Prabhakar, and Tummala Nageswara Rao.

The meeting took place recently, where the MLA expressed his gratitude and joy in sharing this significant occasion with prominent political figures.

The wedding is expected to be a grand event, bringing together family, friends, and well-wishers from across the political landscape. Rajasekhar Reddy’s gesture highlights the camaraderie among leaders in the region as they come together to celebrate personal milestones.