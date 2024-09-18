MLA Sabitha Indra Reddy Visits Family of Hyderabad Resident Who Drowned in Canada

Hyderabad: MLA Sabitha Indra Reddy has extended her condolences to the family of Praneeth, a Hyderabad resident who tragically drowned while swimming in Canada.

Reddy visited the bereaved family to offer her sympathies and support during this difficult time.

In her visit, Reddy assured the family of her assistance in repatriating the body from Canada to Hyderabad.

She pledged to help with the logistics and coordination required for bringing Praneeth’s remains back home.

Following her visit, Reddy also communicated with Union Minister Kishan Reddy and BRS party Working President and MLA KTR to discuss further support and arrangements.

The MLA’s actions have been warmly received by the family and the community, reflecting solidarity and support during their time of grief.