PM Modi Extends Birthday Wishes to EAM S. Jaishankar

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday extended warm birthday greetings to External Affairs Minister (EAM) Dr. S. Jaishankar, acknowledging his dedicated service to the nation and his significant contributions to enhancing India’s global standing.

The Prime Minister’s message underscored the pivotal role played by Dr. Jaishankar in strengthening India’s foreign policy and diplomatic ties worldwide.

Taking to the social media platform X, PM Modi conveyed his heartfelt wishes, stating, “Birthday wishes to EAM Dr. S. Jaishankar Ji. He has diligently served the nation and worked towards strengthening our foreign relations. I pray that he is blessed with a long and healthy life.”

In a gracious response, EAM Jaishankar expressed his gratitude to the Prime Minister, replying, “Thank you, PM Narendra Modi, for your good wishes. It’s a great privilege to be a member of your team.”

A Distinguished Career in Diplomacy

Dr. S. Jaishankar has been serving as India’s External Affairs Minister since May 30, 2019, and is a Member of the Rajya Sabha, representing Gujarat. With over four decades of experience in diplomacy, Dr. Jaishankar has held key positions in India’s foreign service, significantly shaping the country’s international relations.

Foreign Secretary (2015–2018): During his tenure, he played a crucial role in strengthening India's ties with major global powers and navigating complex geopolitical challenges.

Ambassadorial Roles: Dr. Jaishankar has represented India as: Ambassador to the United States (2013–2015) Ambassador to China (2009–2013) Ambassador to the Czech Republic (2000–2004) High Commissioner to Singapore (2007–2009)

Dr. Jaishankar has represented India as: Other Key Diplomatic Assignments: His assignments in Moscow, Colombo, Budapest, and Tokyo further enhanced India’s global engagement.

Academic Excellence and Thought Leadership

Dr. Jaishankar’s academic achievements are as impressive as his diplomatic career. A graduate of St. Stephen’s College, University of Delhi, he holds advanced degrees in Political Science, including an M.Phil. and a Ph.D. in International Relations from Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), Delhi.

Acclaimed Author: “The India Way: Strategies for an Uncertain World” (2020) – A comprehensive examination of India’s strategic approach to global challenges. “Why Bharat Matters” (2024) – Explores India’s evolving role in the global order.



Recognition and Accolades

In 2019, Dr. Jaishankar was honored with the prestigious Padma Shri award for his outstanding contributions to the field of civil service. His thought leadership and strategic vision have earned him respect both domestically and internationally.

Under Dr. Jaishankar’s leadership, India’s foreign policy has witnessed significant advancements. He has been instrumental in: