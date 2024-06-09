Modi sworn in as PM for third consecutive term

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi was sworn in for a third consecutive term at the Rashtrapati Bhavan here on Sunday.

President Droupadi Murmu administered the oath of office to the prime minister.

Modi, 73, first became prime minister in 2014 and then returned to office in 2019.

He is the second prime minister after Jawaharlal Nehru to have a third consecutive term.

Top leaders from India’s neighbourhood and the Indian Ocean region were special guests at the function.