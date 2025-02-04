Modi vs. Kejriwal: Is India Finally Moving Away from Corruption?

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his speech on Tuesday, reiterated the government’s continuous efforts to enhance the financial power and living standards of citizens. He contrasted his administration’s approach with that of previous governments, accusing them of focusing on enriching themselves and allowing corruption to thrive.

PM Modi Cites Public-Driven Schemes and Anti-Corruption Efforts

While replying to the Motion of Thanks on the President’s address, PM Modi highlighted several public-driven initiatives that were aimed at harnessing the country’s resources. He emphasized that the funds saved by his government had been used for nation-building rather than for personal or luxurious expenditures.

“In the past 10 years, we have saved crores of rupees, which have been used for the public,” Modi said. He took a jab at former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, accusing him of allegedly using taxpayer money to build a luxurious palace, calling it a ‘Sheeshmahal’ (palace of glass). The Prime Minister contrasted this by stating that the money saved by his government went toward the development of the country.

PM Modi Takes a Dig at Congress and Former PM Rajiv Gandhi

The Prime Minister also targeted the Congress party and former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi. He mocked Gandhi’s claim that when Rs 1 was sent from Delhi, only 15 paise reached the intended recipients. Modi implied that corruption had been rampant under the previous Congress-led government.

“Everyone can understand who was getting the 15 paise,” PM Modi said, suggesting that a significant portion of the funds were misappropriated.

Focus on Development Over Decades-Old Issues

PM Modi stressed that his government had focused on solving problems, rather than allowing them to fester for decades. Referring to his government’s model of ‘Bhachat bhi Vikas bhi’ (Savings and Development), Modi underscored his administration’s commitment to transparent governance.

Key Government Schemes Driving Savings and Development

PM Modi also outlined several key initiatives that have directly benefited the public. He mentioned the JAM Trinity (Jan Dhan, Aadhar, and Mobile) and ethanol as alternative fuel sources, both of which have proven successful in generating significant savings for the country.

He further pointed out that the Jan Aushadhi Kendra has helped provide medicines at an 80% discount, saving citizens about Rs 30,000 crore.

The Prime Minister also highlighted the drastic reduction in the price of LED bulbs, which had come down from Rs 400 to Rs 40, saving citizens Rs 20,000. Additionally, he referred to a UNICEF survey that showed families involved in the sanitation drive had saved up to Rs 70,000 annually.

Also Read: Will Mamata Banerjee’s New Conduct Guidelines Stop the ‘Loose Lips’ in TMC? Find Out!

Conclusion: A Push for Continued Nation-Building Efforts

Modi vs. Kejriwal: Is India Finally Moving Away from Corruption?

PM Modi concluded his address by reiterating his government’s focus on using the people’s money for their benefit, and ensuring the funds are put toward progressive and transparent development. The Prime Minister’s remarks reflect his ongoing emphasis on reform and development, as well as his criticism of past administrations for their alleged corruption and lack of governance.