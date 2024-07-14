Modi’s charisma declining in the country: TPCC

Hyderabad: Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) Senior Vice President G Niranjan stated that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s charisma is waning across the country.

In a statement on Sunday, Niranjan pointed to the recent by-election results in 13 assembly seats across seven states as evidence of this decline. The India Alliance secured 10 of these seats, while the BJP managed to win only two, both with narrow margins. These results, Niranjan argued, indicate diminishing support for the BJP and Modi among the electorate.

He also noted that in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the BJP’s campaign slogan “Ab Ki Baar 400 Paar” fell short, with the party winning only 240 seats, 32 short of a simple majority. The recent by-election outcomes further reflect growing dissatisfaction with the Modi government.

Niranjan highlighted that the narrative claiming Modi has no equivalent leader in the country has been challenged by the rise of the INDIA alliance. He added that Rahul Gandhi’s well-received speech in the Lok Sabha as the Leader of the Opposition signifies key developments in Indian politics.

The TPCC Senior Vice President asserted that public anger is growing against the BJP due to its misuse of power to suppress opposition parties rather than focusing on public welfare. He also mentioned that even BJP cadres are losing faith in Modi and are searching for alternative leadership.